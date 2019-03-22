President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will nominate Stephen Moore, a prominent conservative economist, to fill a vacancy on the Federal Reserve’s seven-member board.

Moore served as an economic adviser to Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, helping to draft Trump’s tax cut plan. There are currently two vacancies on the Fed board.

The president was harshly critical of the Fed’s rate hikes last year and has continued to criticize actions by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell even after the central bank this week announced it expected no rate hikes this year.

