WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is signing an executive order Friday to make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.

The White House says Trump will direct the Labor and Treasury departments to issue regulations to help businesses join together to offer Association Retirement Plans. Administration officials say high costs discourage employers from offering plans like 401(k)s at a time when surveys show workers worrying about being able to live comfortably in retirement.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks and sign the directive at an event at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump will also headline a fundraiser for Republican congressional candidates Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd while he is in town.

