FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The sense of momentum supporters tried to build for a new North American trade agreement has turned to whiplash. The Trump administration had been taking steps in recent weeks to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to address various concerns they have with the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. (Jacquelyn Martin, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The momentum that supporters have tried to build for a new North American trade deal has run into some Trump turbulence.

The Trump administration had taken steps in recent weeks to work with Democratic and Republican lawmakers to address concerns about the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.

Then President Donald Trump made his threat this past week of a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless America’s southern neighbor cracked down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

The administration had recently committed to meeting with a group of House Democrats to allay their concerns about the trade agreement. That gesture created good will, and as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described it, put Democrats “on a path to yes.”

Now it’s unclear where that path may lead.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.