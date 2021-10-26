The parallels with Trump are of style rather than substance. Zemmour doesn’t share the Donald’s obsessions with real estate or China. What he does have is a sense of declinism: “Things were better before” is a familiar refrain. Then there’s his scapegoating and simplism: If only there were no immigrants and industrial jobs back onshore, the economy would prosper. His choice of language — “rapists, assassins” — to describe immigrants evokes Trump, too. As does the difficulty of the media to hold him to account — a paparazzi photo showing 63-year-old Zemmour in the arms of his 28-year-old adviser only served to humanize him.