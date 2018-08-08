In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, one of several Chinese-backed deals Arkansas has landed in recent years, in Arkadelphia, Ark. State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff battle. “It’s like a dark cloud hanging over the future of the project,” Bell said. “Right now, the clouds are off on the horizon. But I think no one knows where the trade situation is going right now.” (Karen E. Segrave/Associated Press)

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The consequences of President Donald Trump’s trade battle are hitting home in one rural Arkansas town.

Arkadelphia has been planning on a new paper mill and the hundreds of jobs it would create since the project was announced two years ago by a Chinese company.

But optimism has been giving way to concern in recent months amid Trump’s escalating trade dispute with China.

The threat of a full-blown trade war has delayed the Sun Paper project further and prompted the state’s Republican governor to send his top economic development official to China to make sure it stays on track.

Arkansas voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2016 president election.

