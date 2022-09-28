Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It is not just your wealth that could take a hit from the slump in the pound following Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal bombshell. Your wardrobe is set to suffer too. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight British retailers pay for goods from China and southeast Asia in dollars. With the pound at its lowest level against the greenback since shoulder pads were the height of fashion in 1985, the cost of producing everything from sweaters to sneakers has jumped.

Although stores may be able to absorb some of these costs, they’re already facing higher energy and wage expenses and will ultimately have little choice but to pass much of the increase onto consumers. That means inflation will be even stickier, adding to the Bank of England’s woes.

Associated British Foods Plc warned earlier this month that profit would be lower in its next fiscal year as sterling weakness weighed on its Primark value fashion chain. And the pound has fallen another 6% since then. This likely won’t be the last British company to caution on the impact of the currency devaluation on earnings.

Advertisement

Sterling weakness is especially a problem for sellers of clothing and home furnishings because they buy the majority of their products from factories in China and southeast Asia, and they pay in dollars. The extent of sourcing from Asian suppliers, and their currency demands, will vary across the retail spectrum. Kingfisher Plc, which owns DIY retailer B&Q said last week that only 20% of its purchases were denominated in dollars. But across the industry, the proportion is more likely to be 60%-70% of goods procured.

Retailers do hedge their currency exposure, from six months ahead to 15 months at Marks & Spencer Group Plc, so the impact won’t be immediate. Most have already paid for the floaty dresses and lightweight shirts due to arrive in stores next spring. But when they buy coats and boots for winter 2023, depending on how far ahead they are hedged, their costs may be inflated by the sinking value of sterling.

There are some mitigating factors that might help a bit. The first is that many of their suppliers’ local currencies, such as the Chinese yuan, have also weakened against the dollar. That should provide some negotiating leeway. Meanwhile, US retailers are likely to be more conservative in their ordering after being left with a mountain of unwanted sweatpants and sofas earlier this year. That may make Asian suppliers hungrier for business.

Advertisement

At the same time, freight costs are falling after their spike last year, while the price of cotton has also slid to 90 cents per pound today from more than 150 cents in May. Both remain above historic levels, however, so the offset may be limited. The price of cotton, for example, is currently higher than it was at any point between 2012 to 2021.

Discount retailers, which tend to have thinner margins, look the most exposed. A good proportion of B&M European Value Retail SA’s non-food sales are sourced from Asia. It does, however, hedge its currency exposure for 12 months. J Sainsbury Plc’s Argos division also sells competitively priced home furnishings, electronics and toys.

But given the extent to which UK retailers buy from Asian factories, few will escape the effects of sterling’s devaluation.

Advertisement

The ability to absorb extra sourcing costs will be limited, so retailers will have to pass some higher expenses onto consumers. It’s not yet clear how much more shoppers will have to pay. But Anita Balchandani, who leads McKinsey & Co Inc.’s European consumer unit, said on Tuesday there could be a “pretty material effect” on prices. Chains may also try to cut the cost of garments — think, cheaper linings in jackets or no more pockets in your yoga pants.

There could be beneficiaries from the pound’s plunge. For example, Burberry Group Plc has limited Asian sourcing and generates the majority of its sales outside the UK. But more broadly across the high street, the losers are likely to outnumber the winners if sterling doesn’t recover soon.

And that’s before you consider having to wear scratchier cardigans or more uncomfortable shoes.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• A Look at Who Might Succeed Jope as CEO at Unilever: Andrea Felsted

• The UK Spooked the Markets Big Time. Can It Recover?: Therese Raphael and Dan Hanson

• The Bank of England Is Right to Snub Calls for Emergency Action: Mark Gilbert

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article