To many, the premise of owing children money for their sacrifice is offensive. Unlike the 2008 financial crisis, which set back millennials’ employment opportunities, older generations weren’t to blame for the pandemic. Indeed, they were the ones most likely to be killed by it. Young people’s mental health took a disproportionate hit, with many losing out on socializing, travel and milestones like graduations, but they did still have time on their side. The elderly were isolated. Meanwhile, mid-life parents were busy struggling to hold down jobs and supervise home-schooling.