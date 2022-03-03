Transport for London asked people to work from home if they could.
A strike on Tuesday led to the underground network, known as the Tube, being suspended during rush hour, and disruptions continued on Wednesday. Officials have warned that a knock-on impact to services will continue until Friday morning.
The transport union says it wants assurances that spending cuts linked to a government funding deal will not cause hundreds of job losses, reduced pensions and worse working conditions.
Britain’s government has had to bail London transport out because of huge losses in revenue caused by the pandemic. As part of that funding deal, London’s mayor has had to find millions in savings and review transport workers’ pensions.
Union leaders say they are open to talks if officials can offer a “concrete solution.”
But Andy Lord, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, stressed that no changes have yet been tabled and said “this action is completely unnecessary.”