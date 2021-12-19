The longer the currency disorder persists in Turkey, the more a reversal in the central bank’s interest rate policy goes from being both necessary and sufficient to just necessary. Turkey may already be at the point where it needs not just a more comprehensive set of domestic policy adjustments but also some sort of supplementary external anchor. And while capital controls will surely be considered, their attractiveness is dimmed by the potential structural and reputational damage to a country that has flourished on being open to global trade and investment. They would also temper the enthusiasm of investors otherwise interested to be part of a financial recovery from such depressed levels.