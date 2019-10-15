He says the crimes were supported and protected by high-ranking Turkish government officials. Berman says some of them received millions of dollars in bribes to promote and protect the scheme.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers called the crimes one of the most serious Iran sanctions violations his office has seen.

A representative of the bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

