Analysts have expressed concerns over the level of Turkey’s reserves and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aversion to high interest rates.
Turkey had been hoping for an influx of foreign currency through exports and tourism revenues, but the pandemic has sharply undermined the tourism industry and disrupted global commerce.
Speaking after Friday prayers at the recently reconverted Hagia Sophia mosque, Erdogan said that “there are serious zigzags in the global economy after the pandemic.”
He added: “I believe the Turkish lira will fall into place ... these are temporary fluctuations.”
