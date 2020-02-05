The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. Transportation Ministry says there were 177 passengers on board but no one has been killed.
NTV television quoted Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan as saying some passengers were injured. Flights were being diverted to Istanbul’s main airport
The ministry says the accident was the result of a “rough landing.”
