ANKARA, Turkey — A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a road and breaking into pieces. Authorities said some passengers were injured.

Television footage shows serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces. Passengers were being evacuated through the cracks. NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it had been extinguished.