Under the deal with CNPC, Turkmenistan will pay for its services by supplying 17 billion cubic meters (600 billion cubic feet) of gas a year for the period of three years to a total of 51 billion cubic meters (1.8 trillion cubic feet) of gas.
Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the country annually supplies 40 billion cubic meters of gas to China.
Turkmenistan’s economy is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves.
China is the main export market for Turkmen gas, and the country ships smaller amounts to Russia. The Central Asian nation also has been working to build a pipeline that would pump gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.