The company plans to use proceeds to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.
The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2.7 million shares.
Weber began in 1952 when George Stephen created a kettle grill following a disastrous experience attempting to cook steaks on a brick fireplace barbecue. Stephen had been working at Weber Brothers Metal Works at the time, welding half spheres together to make buoys. He decided to use one of the half spheres, put legs on it, punch holes in the bottom for air flow and put a lid on top. This is how the kettle grill was born, according to Weber’s website. It has since gone on to create various types of grills and grilling accessories.
The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “WEBR” ticker symbol.