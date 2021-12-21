To be fair, banks are taking these issues seriously. They’re analyzing reams of data and customer behavior to spot and stop suspicious payments before they happen — everything from payments for unusual goods or in unlikely places, to how you hold your phone or navigate your bank’s website. Out of thousands of alerts a day, among hundreds of thousands of transactions, some customers will get a phone call from a specialist trained to make sure they know where their money is going. People often accept this as a moderate inconvenience and don’t need more than a minute or two’s thought to change their minds, says Elizabeth Ziegler, head of fraud prevention at Lloyds Banking Group.