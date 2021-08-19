In a release, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Amanat defrauded investors of millions of dollars through years of lies and deceit.
She said the fraud included manipulating stock prices and hiding investment losses through years of false account statements. The fraud stretched from 2010 to 2012.
“When finally caught, Amanat doubled down on his lies by introducing fake emails into the trial record as ‘exculpatory’ evidence. Neither the Government nor the jury was fooled,” Strauss said.
Before the sentence was announced, Amanat apologized to the fraud victims.