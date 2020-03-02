Forty Seven Inc., up $35.91 to $93.91.
Gilead Sciences is buying the biotechnology company for about $4.9 billion.
AT&T Inc., up $1.96 to $37.18.
The owner of CNN and HBO is launching a new internet-delivered TV service as its DirecTV business struggles.
Harley-Davidson Inc., up 59 cents to $31.06.
The motorcycle maker replaced its CEO with board member Jochen Zeitz.
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $28 to $309.14.
Shoppers are stocking up on everyday goods as fear over the coronavirus spreads.
Mobile Mini Inc., up $2.03 to $41.02.
WillScot is buying the portable storage company in an all-stock deal valued at $6.6 billion.
Calavo Growers Inc., down $17.23 to $55.22.
The company said its chief financial and chief accounting officers are resigning.
