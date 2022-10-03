Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the World Wide Web opened for public use in 1991, its enthusiasts proclaimed a new era of unfiltered free expression. That was before the internet in general, and social media platforms in particular, proved to be such effective places to spread misinformation about important matters such as Covid-19 and vaccines, disinformation (intentional falsehoods) about politics and elections, plus all manner of conspiracy theories and hate speech. Social media platforms have faced enormous scrutiny over which content it silences, and which it amplifies. The US Supreme Court is also getting involved.

1. Isn’t there a right to free speech on the internet?

No. The First Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits censorship by government, not censorship by private companies. In fact, like newspapers, book publishers and television stations, online gathering places such as Twitter and Facebook have constitutional protections to decide what to moderate and filter. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 gives them broad protection from the kinds of liability publishers traditionally face for defamatory content, along with broad leeway to moderate discussions and remove posts or leave them alone.

2. What is the Supreme Court doing?

It opted to take up two cases challenging whether Section 230 immunity protects social media companies from being sued for hosting and recommending terrorism-related content.

3. How do social media companies moderate speech?

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube routinely remove posts deemed to violate standards on violence, sexual content, privacy, harassment, impersonation, self-harm and other concerns. Most of those actions happen automatically, through decisions made by artificial intelligence. (That’s led to complaints of over-enforcement, or the removal of content that may not have violated rules.) Google and Meta Platform Inc.’s Facebook partner with third-party fact-checkers to vet posts and news items that may be suspect. Twitter labels some posts that contain misleading or disputed claims in certain categories, like Covid-19 or elections. More rarely, the platforms ban users, such as radio provocateur Alex Jones, removed from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Apple for engaging in hateful speech. Then-President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were frozen following the Jan. 6 riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter barred him permanently; Facebook says it could reinstate him in 2023 if “the risk to public safety” has subsided.

4. Who’s unhappy about this?

Lots of people. The presidential election of 2016, when Trump used Twitter as a megaphone, led to a torrent of criticism of social media platforms about what many saw as anything-goes policies for politicians. That criticism grew as Trump, as president, used Twitter to issue threats, mock opponents and stretch truth. (Cornell University researchers found that Trump “was likely the largest driver” of misinformation about the pandemic.) Trump himself condemned social media for “suppressing voices of conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.” He started his own platform, Truth Social, which has floundered. Elon Musk, the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer and self-described “free speech absolutist,” was so angered by what restrictions are in place that he engineered a purchase of Twitter -- a transaction he is now trying to cancel. Frances Haugen, who worked as a Facebook product manager for almost two years, provided fresh ammunition for critics when she stepped forward as a whistle-blower in 2021. She alleged that Facebook had tweaked its proprietary algorithm in 2018 in a way that boosted the visibility of toxic, disputed and objectionable content that stirs outrage and anger among readers, leading to more interaction with the service.

5. How do other countries handle this issue?

In China, Russia and other countries subjected to authoritarian rule, governments actively censor the internet, including blocking or greatly restricting access to American-owned social media sites. Some democracies are moving quicker than the US to apply more vigorous rules to social media. India put Twitter, Facebook and the like under direct government oversight, enacting regulations requiring internet platforms to help law enforcement identify those who post “mischievous information.” The European Union’s Digital Services Act gives member states new power to take down illegal content such as hate speech and terrorist propaganda and make platforms do more to tackle harmful material. Companies like Twitter must submit annual reports to the EU detailing how they’re handling systemic risks posed by content such as racist slurs or posts glorifying eating disorders.

