Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.
The subscription costs 3.50 Canadian dollars ($2.89) a month and 4.50 Australian dollars ($3.45). There’s no timeline for rolling out the service in other countries.
Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users. The social media site has nearly 200 million daily users, fewer than other social media networks. Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021. Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.
Twitter shares rose $1.28, or 2.3%, to $58.45 early Thursday.