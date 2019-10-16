In June Twitter said world leaders’ tweets that violate its rules but have a clear public interest value might get a warning label. The label would provide context on the violation and let people to click through for the content.

The company has yet to slap a tweet with a warning label.

Twitter said in a blog post that it’ll take action on any account that makes clear and direct threats of violence against a person, depending on the context.

