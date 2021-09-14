The first is a failure to close a long-standing loophole in the tax code, which will sabotage a key tax increase Democrats were relying on to deliver enough revenue to finance their programs. The loophole involves the special treatment of investment gains when taxpayers die, a boon to wealthy families when they pass these gains along from generation to generation. As the proposal now stands, the special treatment would be maintained in a way that undermines the revenue benefits of raising the capital gains tax.