Perhaps more important, the settlement forced Remington (now bankrupt) to turn over key internal marketing documents. It was the first successful legal action of its kind since a controversial shield law was passed in 2005 granting gun manufacturers broad immunity — and it potentially offers a roadmap for similar cases down the road.

The plaintiffs’ strategy was shrewd. They argued that Remington violated state liability law by improperly marketing the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting — which they called a “combat weapon” — to civilians. They also alleged that the company intentionally tried to appeal to unstable young men like Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old shooter who killed more than two dozen people during his rampage. Among other gimmicks, Remington licensed the rifle’s image for use in video games and ran advertisements that included the tagline “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.”

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that the federal shield law doesn’t protect manufacturers from deceptive marketing practices. Last week’s settlement could prove to be a milestone in holding the gun industry to account, and will hopefully make manufacturers think twice before running reckless ad campaigns that try to convince Americans they need to be armed to the teeth with weapons of war.

In another encouraging development, local leaders are growing increasingly assertive in protecting their citizens from the scourge of guns. On Jan. 25, the city council in San Jose, California, passed legislation requiring individual gun owners to purchase liability insurance and post an annual fee that would be directed toward gun safety programs. Owners will be required to keep documentation for each firearm attesting to their coverage.

Why is this approach especially important? It underscores that the range of gun violence is not limited to the mass shootings that get national attention. It includes accidents, domestic violence, suicides and street-level offenses — all of which can impose steep costs on society.

Yes, expect lawsuits. One has already been filed by a national pro-gun association. A second is on the way from a California group. Both argue that there shouldn’t be any fee (or “tax”) attached to the exercising of a constitutional right.

Nonsense. Cities can lawfully impose fees on constitutionally protected protests and marches. Newspapers of course pay taxes while exercising freedom of the press. For that matter, guns and ammunition themselves are taxed. None of these provisions are properly seen as an infringement on fundamental rights. Neither should the San Jose statute — or others like it now under discussion.

For too many years, lobbyists have succeeded in blocking almost all federal attempts to curb gun violence, and even in shutting down debate on the issue. Hopefully these breakthroughs presage the beginning of a new era.

