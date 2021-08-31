Economists have since debated the role these revolutionary measures played in Malaysia’s revival. Some say the maneuvering created breathing space to reflate the economy. By effectively quarantining capital inside the country, the government could protect precious domestic programs and companies deemed systemically — or politically — important. Others have explained away the relatively benign impact of the controls: They were announced after the peak of the crisis; IMF recipients Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand were already on the mend; the Federal Reserve cut rates later that year, juicing global markets. Either way, by avoiding disaster, Malaysia inspired greater scrutiny of prescriptions handed down — critics say forced — by international financial institutions. Its eventual stability gave credence to antagonists of what was known as the “Washington Consensus.” You don’t hear many IMF officials these days urging tight monetary policy and balanced budgets; the lender whose brand was austerity is all touchy feely now. Crucially, Malaysia’s actions paved the way for bold steps among its neighbors during the pandemic. Last week, Indonesia said it will undertake once-heretical debt monetization for a third year. There are also echos of Malaysia’s gamble in the soft monetization employed by the Philippines, and even in India’s quantitative easing. The idea of capital controls comes up periodically in Turkey, buffeted by swings in the exchange rate and soaring inflation. (While advanced economies have done QE off-and-on for the past decade, the Covid era has seen developing nations engaging in hitherto unconventional practices.)Malaysia’s relative economic stability stands in contrast with its political turmoil. Mahathir had dispatched with deputies and challengers before, but not so cruelly as he did with Anwar, who was charged with sodomy and imprisoned in what many people said was a vendetta. He was beaten in jail. While the street marches lionizing Anwar and demanding reform didn’t fell Mahathir, the schisms reverberate today. Mahathir held onto leadership of the United Malays National Organization, a tarnished brand. The party lost ground in the 1999 general election; Mahathir stood aside before the next polls.