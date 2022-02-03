And BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager with $10 trillion of assets, said in a research report that the pandemic has prompted consumers to switch to spending on goods rather than services. That shift has put pressure on manufacturing capacity and produced bottlenecks. With supply replacing demand as the key driver of higher prices, policy makers face a more difficult challenge than during past bouts of price pressure. “If central banks do go ahead and hit the brakes, they will likely learn that the damage to growth to get inflation down is too great,” BlackRock said.