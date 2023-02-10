Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

How do you replace one of the few top female leaders in French finance? Put two men in charge instead. That’s not a joke. The Decaux family has wrested leadership control from Virginie Morgon at private equity firm Eurazeo SE — where she was dubbed finance’s “wonder woman” after a decade-long rise to the top job — and replaced her with a new executive board chaired by Christophe Baviere and William Kadouch-Chassaing. The pair will rotate the chairman and chief executive officer roles every year; not exactly governance best practice, even if the roles are better off separated. It’s reminiscent of the brotherly power-sharing at the billionaire family’s JC Decaux SA advertising business.

It’s a story that says a lot about the sharpness of the knives out for Morgon, but also the clumsiness of those wielding them.

Advertisement

The abruptness of Morgon’s ouster is fundamentally about the string-pulling of family capitalism a la francaise. While Morgon’s empire-building since joining Eurazeo in 2008 and her leadership style earned her plenty of critics within the male-dominated Paris set — grumbles ranged from her domicile in New York to her close-knit entourage, which is also moving on — it had the blessing of the firm’s founding backers who once ran investment bank Lazard, where Morgon got her start. The death last year of Lazard banking dynasty scion Michel David-Weill triggered a boardroom brawl that the Decaux family, even with only an 18% equity stake and 25% of voting rights, has won.

Shareholders have sound reasons to be frustrated with Morgon’s tenure. Eurazeo shares have done a round trip since her ascension to CEO in 2018. The firm’s 2011 bet on luxury puffer-jacket firm Moncler SpA was stellar; less so its investment in auto rental firm Europcar. Its headfirst dive into tech startups, with the blessing of French President Emmanuel Macron, exposed it to the interest-rate increases currently battering the hyped-up sector. Morgon’s total 2021 compensation of around 4 million euros ($4.3 million) might be par for the course in private equity, but minority shareholders — who have previously grumbled about managers’ golden parachutes and opaque rewards such as carried interest — are doubtless irate that costs have ballooned past revenue.

But little in the new structure inspires confidence; it smacks of opaque governance and indecision. The two new leaders are clearly experienced but seem ill-matched as a rotating duo, one coming from the world of private equity and the other from global investment banking. And while the Decaux family has talked up a “new dynamic” after Morgon, it seems to want to double down on the existing strategy of expanding in managing assets for third parties. Corporate talk of a more “collegial” management style doesn’t explain how shareholder-friendly ideas like cost control or transparency might emerge.

Advertisement

Rather than herald a new kind of investing edge or efficient structure, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver. The entire private-equity industry is hunkering down for a market storm as an economic slowdown rips through a competitive buyout market. Rival firm Wendel SE has recently appointed a new boss, as has Carlyle Group Inc. But at Eurazeo, the conglomerate discount that dogs family investment vehicles remains deservedly wide. Alphavalue analyst Saima Hussain says governance issues remain, as does the likelihood of a further fall in the net asset value of its portfolio given the economic environment. She estimates Eurazeo’s NAV per share at 91.7 euros, 20% below current levels.

In the meantime, Paris has lost one of its few women leaders and a spokesperson for diversity in an industry struggling to prove it can do better. In 2020, more than 250 private equity firms in France pledged that women would make up 40% of their investment teams within a decade; a new law also requires companies with over 1,000 staff to appoint women to 30% of senior leadership roles by 2027. Both look like a bigger stretch after Morgon’s departure, with Eurazeo already more male-dominated than most big listed French firms even if the new executive board includes a woman. As flawed as Morgon’s tenure was, its end signals that private equity remains one for the boys and the billionaires.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Is the Ultimate Flex: Beth Kowitt

• Fig-Leaf Feminism is Holding Back C-Suite Parity: Andreea Papuc

• Working Moms’ Winter Math Is Getting Tougher: Kathryn Edwards

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lionel Laurent is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering digital currencies, the European Union and France. Previously, he was a reporter for Reuters and Forbes.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article