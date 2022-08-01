Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The CEO market is the hottest in memory thanks to an unprecedented wave of retirements. But what should boards look for when they look for a new boss? A digital wunderkind who understands the future or a company veteran who can keep the railway running? A charismatic figure who can set the agenda or a servant-leader who can empower the people? A package of articles on “succession planning” in the new edition of the Harvard Business Review provides some food for thought.

Nitin Nohria, a former dean of the Harvard Business School, argues that it all depends on the mood of the times. Twenty years ago, when he and Anthony Mayo started their landmark study of 1,000 outstanding 20th century American business leaders, they expected to find certain enduring traits — the seven secrets of great leadership, as it were. Instead, they found that leadership is context-specific: What matters is your ability to grasp the zeitgeist and go with it.

Our own times, with their mixture of political polarization, geostrategic volatility and omnipresent scrutiny, demand two qualities above all — the ability to avoid landmines and the canny to manage crises. In the glory days of neoliberalism, there was a clear line between “the firm” and “the world.” Today, the boundary is dissolving as debates about race and identity roil society. Successful CEOs need to be diplomats or statesmen who can placate internal constituencies and deal with external pressure groups.

Nohria celebrates activist CEOs such as Larry Fink, BlackRock Inc.’s CEO, and Ken Frazier, the former CEO of Merck & Co. I would argue that Walt Disney Co.’s agonies in Florida show that the price of liberal activism is rising as Republicans organize their counterattack and Governor Ron DeSantis emerges as a potential Republican front-runner. States people need to know when not to act as well as to act. But he is undoubtedly right about the growing importance of a political sense.

However good you are at avoiding landmines you are likely to be confronted with a crisis of some sort or another. Leaders can no longer assume that a crisis will strike once or twice during their tenure. A misspoken word in an interview, a plunge in the markets, a change in White House policy, a high-level leak…all can cause a crisis that is then magnified by social media and 24-hour television. Search committees need to look for potential CEOs who can be unflappable without being bland. Companies need to have a crisis-management team in place that can fight twitter-and-TV fire with fire.

A second HBR article emphasizes the growing importance of strong social skills. The authors — three academics (Raffaella Sadun, Joseph Fuller and Stephen Hansen) and one executive search executive (P.J. Neal) analyzed 5,000 job descriptions that a leading search firm, Russell Reynolds Associates, had developed in collaboration with its clients from 2000 to 2017. A clear pattern emerged. Companies are focusing much less on “hard” management skills such as administrative competence, technical skills, a track record of managing financial resources, and much more on “soft” skills such as the ability to motivate a diverse and technically savvy workforce and manage constituents that range from sovereign governments to noisy NGOs.

But what exactly are “social skills”? How can companies cultivate them in the next leadership cadre? And how can search committees define and spot them? Operational excellence was relatively easy to define. Processes ran smoothly or they didn’t; results were achieved, or they weren’t. But how do you distinguish between social skills and blarney that can quickly turn to bluster in a crisis? An obvious answer is to place high potential leaders in positions that oblige them to interact with various employee populations and external pressure groups. But can you measure success in social problem-solving in the same way as you can in operational problem-solving? It is all too easy to over-value glad-handers who tell the latest workplace pressure group what they want to hear.

Our authors genuflect to the familiar gods of artificial intelligence and psychological research. Companies such as Eightfold and Gloat are apparently using AI to improve matching between candidates and employers. Harvard’s Ben Weidmann and David Demming have found that the Reading the Mind in the Eyes Test can effectively predict the performance of individuals in team settings. Count me skeptical. Most “objective tests,” particularly those involving big data, are unsuited to making extremely fine judgements about tiny groups of people. Selecting leaders is an inherently human process that cannot be handed over to machines or turned into a branch of science.

The jewel in the CEO succession crown is Aiyesha Dey’s “when hiring CEOs, focus on character.” In recent decades management theorists have shied away from the question of character, partly because they are intent on establishing the discipline’s scientific credentials and partly because, for the most part, they are slaves of utilitarian theory. Their instinct when they come across examples of malfeasance is to adjust incentives and intensify oversight rather than to think about airy-fairy things such as virtue.

But the political trauma of the past few years — most notably Donald Trump’s behavior as president but also Boris Johnson’s as prime minister — has refocused attention on the question of character. Nohria may be right to argue that the skill set of successful CEOs changes with the times and Sadun and Co. may be equally right to emphasize the growing importance of social skills, but CEOs’ characters are even more important than their skill sets. Hire a CEO with a malign character and you can destroy your organization however good they are at massaging egos. Hire a CEO with an outstanding character and they will do the right thing however awkward their social manner.

But how do you assess character? Dey makes an uncomfortable suggestion: Pay more attention to candidates’ private lives and criminal records. Two character traits are particularly revealing about a businesspersons’ propensity for major ethical lapses: a propensity for over-the-top spending and a history of breaking rules even in routine things like expense reports.

Dey hired private detectives to conduct a legal record search of more than 1,000 US executives in order to discover whether they had broken the law (18% had been cited for infractions ranging from minor offences to driving under the influence to domestic abuse). She then tried to see whether there was any relationship between having law breakers in the C-suite and corporate malfeasance.

The result was clear. Companies led by erring CEOs were more than twice as likely to be involved in fraud — and the CEOs were more than seven times more likely to be named as perpetrators. Even traffic violations pointed to a higher likelihood of fraud. CEOs with prior criminal infractions earned significantly higher profits from the purchase and sale of their company stock than CEOs without any infractions — and the profitability of these trades increased significantly with the severity of the infractions.

There is plenty of anecdotal evidence to suggest that CEOs with a taste for material self-indulgence are more likely to have dodgy characters. Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan, had houses in six cities, owned a 120-foot yacht, and, in 2014 and 2016, threw lavish birthday parties for himself and his wife, allegedly with company funds. Earlier this century, Dennis Kozlowski spent $6,000 on a shower curtain and $15,000 on an umbrella stand for his New York apartment.

But how do we get beyond anecdote? CEOs are well-paid people who are more than usually motivated by money. And a willingness to flash the cash may be a sign of the all-important quality of sociability rather than money-mania. Dey focused on three “acquisitive behaviors” that could be quantified: owning a private home valued at twice as much as the median in the area, owning a car worth more than $75,000 (a lot of money when she did her research) and owning a boat more than 25 feet in length. She found a gradual weakening of control in companies run by CEOs who demonstrated one or more of these behaviors, particularly in the finance sector. Examples of fraud multiplied, and the number of unintentional reporting errors increased.

Dey’s research has problems. The US legal system is notoriously hyper-active and error prone. Some 70 million Americans, one in three adults, have a criminal record, with minorities disproportionately represented. Some of the greatest leaders are mixtures of good and bad qualities: Steve Jobs refused to put a license plate on his car and, at Apple headquarters, frequently parked in handicapped spaces. At its worst, Dey’s approach risks selecting milksops while missing out creative geniuses. Let’s hope her future research focuses on discovering strengths as well as weaknesses.

She is nevertheless right to bring new methods to bear on the ancient question: judging the character of leaders. Boards need to abandon their old squeamishness about examining the private lives of potential CEOs: the costs of CEO malfeasance are simply too high, not only in financial terms but also in terms of public confidence in big business, which has plummeted in recent years. They need to keep a careful eye on red flags for roguish behavior without treating every traffic ticket as proof of calumny. And above all they need to look beyond formal CVs — qualifications earned and jobs done — and look instead at their record of service to others. “Within the character of the citizen lies the welfare of the nation,” Cicero once said. The same is true of CEOs and corporations.

