Americans with two-year degrees and only two-year degrees are not a massive group: just 10.4% of the 25-and-older population in 2020. Only the less-than-a-high-school-degree category is smaller, and this size may affect the reliability of the data. Also, some of what’s going on here is that women, who since the mid-1990s have made up more than 60% of associate degree recipients, are increasingly either adding on more degrees after the associate or skipping it entirely. So the population and skill set of women with only associate degrees is different from what it was a decade or two ago. Plus, a fair number of them are still in school working on that next degree.