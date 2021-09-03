A Harvard survey of service and retail workers found that nearly 60% of workers with access to paid sick leave had been vaccinated by May, compared to less than 50% of workers without that benefit. The study, which surveyed 9,000 workers at large firms from March 2021 to May 2021, also found that more than 60% of workers who got time off to get the shots, or to recover from side effects, were vaccinated. That compared to 39% of workers who received no support from employers for getting the vaccine.