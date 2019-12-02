Curry says the reforms will put checks and balances in place to prevent financial misconduct.

“This top-to-bottom assessment of our financial and accounting procedures and policies will result in a stronger and more stringent financial oversight of all expenditures,” Curry said in a statement.

AD

AD

They are in addition to changes announced last month by Acting President Rory Gamble.

The new auditing firm will check all of the union’s finances for the past year. In addition, the Deloitte accounting firm will look into all of the union’s accounting and financial processes.

Also, the union hired four additional internal auditors to increase its auditing ability, and it’s reviewing financial training for all UAW employees responsible for financial and accounting duties. They’ll be trained on new procedures, labor laws and updated policies, the union said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD