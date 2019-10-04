But he says wages, job security, skilled trades jobs and pensions remain unsettled.

Dittes says they’ll keep working into the weekend in an effort to reach a tentative agreement.

About 49,000 UAW members walked off their jobs on Sept. 16 when contract talks slowed. The strike has shut down GM production in the U.S. and forced factories in Canada and Mexico to close.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD