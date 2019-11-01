The union said the Ford agreement includes the promise of investments that will create or save more than 8,500 jobs.

The Romeo engine plant in Michigan will close, but the agreement indicates that the jobs will be shifted to a nearby transmission shop.

Union officials will begin presenting the terms to members around the country this weekend. Voting is scheduled to start Monday and run until Nov. 15.

The deal was reached relatively quickly and without the conflict that led to a 40-day strike by UAW members against GM.

If Ford workers ratify the contract, the union will begin bargaining with Fiat Chrysler, which announced Thursday that it plans to merge with France’s PSA Group to create the world’s fourth-largest auto company, worth $50 billion.

