Union President Gary Jones stepped down last week, and Regional Director Vance Pearson resigned Sunday in a widening federal bribery and embezzlement probe of the union.
Estrada says they’re committed to following the pattern agreement set with General Motors and Ford that provides job security. She didn’t give details of what issues remain.
General Motors workers settled with the union and ended a 40-day strike on Oct. 31. Ford workers approved a new four-year contract on Nov. 15.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD