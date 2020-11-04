The server technology company handily beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts.
Clean Harbors Inc., up $5.39 to $61.
The environmental services company blew away analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.
Darling Ingredients Inc., down $1.70 to $43.72.
The producer of natural ingredients from bionutrients reported weak third-quarter revenue.
DraftKings Inc., up $1.99 to $39.46.
The sports gambling company gained ground after sports betting measures passed in several states.
DaVita Inc., up $3.09 to $96.04.
California voters rejected a proposal for new regulations on kidney dialysis clinics.
Wendy’s Co., down $1.35 to $21.79.
The fast-food chain’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.