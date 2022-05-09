Uber, Elanco fall; TreeHouse Foods, Energizer rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Palantir Technologies Inc., down $2.02 to $7.46.
The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $1.95 to $21.84.
The animal healthcare company’s financial forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Viatris Inc., up 53 cents to $10.48.
The generic drugmaker beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Energizer Holdings Inc., up $3.54 to $33.52.
The maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries reported strong second-quarter financial results.
BioNTech SE, up $4.15 to $140.32.
The drug developer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Chevron Corp., down $11.44 to $159.25.
Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.