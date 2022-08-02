Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said not long ago that the rideshare company’s mission was to become profitable, rather than the loss-making enterprise it had been since inception. For the first time, Uber is succeeding, posting the biggest positive free cash flow in its history in the second quarter. This may finally be the long-awaited turning point investors have been waiting for, with the shares soaring as much as 19%.

At the time of its initial public offering in May 2019, I wrote that Uber had an intractable business model: it couldn’t charge more for rides and it couldn’t pay drivers less. As a private company, Uber survived by attracting large amounts of investment through several rounds of funding. It used that investment to underprice rides and steal market share from the taxicab companies. I remember the days of taking $6 Uber rides around Miami and wondering if it was sustainable. It wasn’t. Sure it succeeded for a while, and there was a period when the market value of New York City taxi medallions crashed. But taxis never fully disappeared, and the post-pandemic economy is very different than the economy of 2019. It turns out that Uber can charge more for rides.

Something about the psychology of inflation that is making this work, and it’s called pricing power. Recall that most people thought rapidly rising commodity prices between 2002 and 2008 would feed into inflation, but businesses lacked pricing power. They would attempt to raise prices, but consumers would balk. Consumer psychology is different today, and they are more than willing to pay higher prices for goods and services like that offered by Uber. Spending $40 for a 10-minute Uber ride no longer seems like a big deal. The intractable pricing problem faced by Uber and other businesses has been solved by inflation.

Advertisement

Before the pandemic, people were saying that technology investment was deflationary. The bear market in tech stocks, though, may be inflationary. Before, tech companies were able to underprice their services because of a limitless supply of investment dollars, but now that the investment has dried up, these companies must succeed on their own merits. During the roadshow for Uber’s IPO, investors were being pitched on a futuristic company whose mission went far beyond ridesharing to something about increasing the capacity utilization of a car. You drive to work, where your car sits in the parking lot all day. Then you drive home, and the car sits in your driveway all night. The typical car only has a 4% capacity utilization. Ideally, there would be far fewer cars on the road that were full of passengers, resulting in a capacity utilization rate approaching 100%.

Uber is far from achieving this mission, and perhaps it is better that the pragmatic Khosrowshahi is in charge to figure out how to make the numbers work than the idealistic founder Travis Kalanick. Wall Street is occasionally capable of looking past the short-term occasionally (think about Amazon.com Inc.’s first decade or so as a public company), but with Uber, there is a lot of scrutiny on the quarterly numbers for signs of progress. This earnings report showed a lot of progress.

What about high gas prices and their effect on Ober’s profit margins? Across the economy, there aren’t many examples of high gas prices leading to decreased consumption, and that’s true for Uber rides. Uber had been relying on food delivery to support revenue and margins, but margins are now increasing in its mobility segment. And Uber is once again attracting drivers, as ridesharing becomes more economically appealing.

Advertisement

It’s impressive that Uber survived what was an extended bout of mismanagement and the pandemic, and is coming out stronger. Ridesharing can work, and it took a bout of inflation to prove it.More from other writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Big Tech’s Reckoning Won’t Stop With Uber: Parmy Olson

• Free Lunch Is Over. You’re Still Better Off: Allison Schrager

• Where Did All the Uber Drivers and DoorDashers Go?: Tae Kim

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jared Dillian is the editor and publisher of the Daily Dirtnap. An investment strategist at Mauldin Economics, he is author of “All the Evil of This World.” He may have a stake in the areas he writes about.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article