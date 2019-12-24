Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 14 cents to $12.99

The mining company led the materials sector as gold prices rose.

Lennar Corp., up $1.15 to $56.79

The company led a broad rally in homebuilding stocks as the 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage rates, declined.

Ross Stores Inc., up 92 cents to $115.12

AD

The discount retailer rose as investors drew encouragement from this year’s holiday shopping season.

Anixter International Inc., up $2.44 to $90.03

AD

The supplier of communications, electrical and security products received a buyout offer from Wesco International.

Acasti Pharma Inc., up 3 cents to $2.21

The pharmaceutical company postponed the release of test results for a treatment to reduce triglyceride blood levels.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., up $10.55 to $76.65

JPMorgan analysts initiated coverage of the drug company, which develops treatments for eye diseases.

___

This story has been corrected to show the closing price of the U.S.-listed shares of Acasti Pharma, not the Canada—listed shares.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD