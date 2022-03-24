Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $2.39 to $43.06.

The retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter profits beat Wall Street forecasts.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $9.28 to $91.91.

The owner of Tommy Bahama and other clothing lines reported strong earnings and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Nikola Corp., up 52 cents to $9.66.

The electric truck maker gave investors an encouraging operations update and forecast.

Steelcase Inc., down 74 cents to $11.21.

The office furniture maker gave Wall Street a disappointing earnings forecast.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $1.64 to $51.45.

The gold mining company gained ground along with gold prices.

Spotify Technology SA, up 69 cents to $149.26.