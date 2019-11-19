Uber lost its chief operating officer and chief marketing officer in June, less than a month after its rocky stock market debut.

It has laid off about 1,185 employees since the May initial public offering.

Gupta previously ran Uber’s maps and marketplace product teams. He says he plans to spend more time with family.

For now, all employees who reported to Gupta will report directly to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

