But while UBS shareholders will look back at Weber with fondness, Deutsche Bank’s are mostly relieved that Paul Achleitner is moving on. He is going because his term expires next year, but he might not have made it this far. Some of the bank’s biggest investors had had enough of Achleitner back in 2019 after years of capital increases, litigation, fines from regulators especially in the U.S., and a fundamental failure to find a strategy that would turn the bank around.