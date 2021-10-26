The trick at UBS was a big push to get more of its rich U.S. clients to borrow against their homes or financial assets. Lending balances in its U.S. wealth-management business grew 27% to $87.5 billion in the third quarter from the same period last year. That far outpaced other regions and helped to drive a 12% rise in third-quarter net interest income. For the first nine months, UBS’s interest revenue was up more than 16%.