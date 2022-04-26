Placeholder while article actions load

UBS AG’s best-ever quarter for stock and bond trading revenue at the start of 2022 helped the Swiss bank book its highest first-quarter pre-tax profits since 2007 at $2.73 billion. Yet management is still looking out to the rest of the year with an abundance of caution. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For every part of the bank that hurdled analysts’ forecasts, there was another that undershot. The markets business soared while takeovers and fundraising stumbled. Global wealth management got good asset inflows and lending growth in the U.S. and Switzerland, but saw a decline in lending and a 40% drop in investing activity in Asia where China’s “common prosperity” drive started to bite.

Like its U.S. rivals, UBS has profited from the volatility and uncertainty buffeting investors, companies and markets. Its clients were first cheered by the decline of Covid restrictions, only to be cowed by inflation and war. For many banks, the first quarter will be a standout compared with the rest of the year to come. But how much revenue slows is almost impossible to predict.

Let’s start with the equities trading business, the dominant part of UBS’s investment bank. Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said the bank had seen almost every kind of trading activity in the quarter — rotation from growth stocks to value stocks and back again, increased risk-taking followed swiftly by retrenchment. Investors have had little choice but to react to the news flow.

For UBS, this brought record quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, up 85% versus the same quarter last year, although revenue at that time was drastically cut by a $774 million loss related to the collapse of Archegos, the hedge fund-like family office.

Clients trading in and out of positions is great for the middlemen — Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. both had very strong equities revenue in the first quarter for the same reasons. But this is not going to be how they behave all year. Investors now expect uncertainty and so are likely to respond more slowly to developments around inflation, interest rates and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

And alongside strong trading revenue, the work of advising companies on takeovers and fundraising stalled. UBS’s revenue there was down 30% year-on-year, which is better than the steeper declines for Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., but worse than at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Bankers, though, are convinced dealmaking will pick up through the year. Private equity in particular is awash in cash and banks are willing to fund leveraged takeovers, as Elon Musk’s monster $44 billion deal for Twitter demonstrates.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the wealth business is caught between the benefits of rising interest rates on income from lending and the loss of management fees from asset valuations declining. UBS’s Asia arm is suffering: Investors there are keen users of borrowed money to turbo-charge their bets when optimistic, but they unwind that lucrative activity when their views sour.

Although revenue from other regions grew, Asian wealth management revenue dropped nearly 20% and profits by 40%. There’s little sign anything will get better there soon, but management is convinced this lull is cyclical rather than a step change in what Chinese clients do with their riches and where they do it.

UBS expects the ebbing of revenue from Asia to be offset by higher interest income on dollar lending as rates rise. That prediction, as well as the continued strong growth in loans to U.S. clients, offers the kind of recurring, predictable income streams that investors like. UBS shares rose 2.7% while many other bank stocks slid on Tuesday morning.

Markets are going to remain volatile, and transactions in the wealth and investment banking businesses will reflect that. But UBS’s stronger underlying management fees and interest income — and its capacity to keep investing in improved technology — put it in a better position to ride out the uncertainty than most of its European peers.

