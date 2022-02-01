Fast loan growth can be worrying in banking, but it is worth noting that UBS is starting from a low base in the U.S. Hamers said the bank would look at the profitability of the whole relationship with its richest individuals and some institutional clients globally, allowing it to price loans more competitively. This is definitely a strategy to keep an eye on for investors: It could lead to too much underpricing of loans, which might cause trouble down the track.