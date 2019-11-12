Netherlands-based Takeaway.com was launched 19 years ago and operates in 10 European countries, including three of the 12 Euro 2020 host cities spread across the continent.
UEFA says Takeaway.com will take over the tournament player escort program which lets children accompany teams on the field before games.
