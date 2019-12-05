Glencore, based in Baar, Switzerland, said it was cooperating with the investigation.

In April, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission informed the company that it was investigating whether Glencore and its subsidiaries may have violated U.S. law or regulations through “corrupt practices in connection with commodities.”

Last year, Brazilian prosecutors announced an investigation into Glencore and fellow trading companies Trafigura and Vitol over suspicions of paying over $30 million in bribes to employees of state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD