In this photo taken on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, Gregory McDonald, CEO of GoodFish, an injection molding business that supplies the auto industry, speaks to the Associated Press in Cannock, England. Worryingly for McDonald, some 30 percent of the molded plastic parts his company makes ultimately go to carmakers who say they will face a catastrophe if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trade. So Goodfish, a nine-year-old company with three plants in England, is preparing to expand in Slovakia, an EU country where Volkswagen, Kia, Peugeot-Citroen and Jaguar Land Rover produce more than 1 million vehicles a year. (Rui Vieira/Associated Press)

LONDON — Gregory McDonald strides across the spotless factory floor at his company, Goodfish, glowing with pride. He plowed his life savings into the injection-molding equipment that churns out plastic parts for manufacturers.

Worryingly for him, 30 percent of the parts go to carmakers who say they will face a catastrophe if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trade.

So Goodfish is preparing to expand in Slovakia, an EU country, instead of Britain.

McDonald’s decision illustrates the huge pressures facing Britain’s auto industry while the government struggles to negotiate a divorce deal with the EU ahead of Brexit day on March 29. At stake are 856,000 jobs, most of them at smaller companies like Goodfish that provide parts and services for the likes of Honda, Nissan and Ford.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.