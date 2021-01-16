“Two hundred years ago, Cornwall’s tin and copper mines were at the heart of the U.K.’s Industrial Revolution, and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement,” Johnson said in a statement Saturday.
Britain holds the G-7’s rotating presidency this year. It last hosted the group’s annual meeting in 2013 at the Lough Erne Resort in Northern Ireland.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.