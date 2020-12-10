While GDP has expanded in each of the past six months, the recovery has slowed every month. The economy is still 7.9% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
Industries from manufacturing to health services, retail and education expanded during in October, but the hospitality sector suffered as government-imposed restrictions and concern about COVID-19 kept people away from bars and restaurants and virtually shut down tourism.
The hospitality industry shrank 14.4% in the month, the ONS said. Without the decline in accommodation and food and beverage services, GDP would have grown 1.3% in October.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.