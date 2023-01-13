UK economy grows unexpectedly by 0.1% amid strong services

LONDON — The U.K. economy grew unexpectedly in November as the tight job market increased demand for employment services and soccer’s World Cup boosted hospitality.
Despite the better-than-expected figures, the ONS says monthly GDP estimates should be treated with caution because they are more volatile than quarterly data.
Economists are waiting for the release of fourth-quarter GDP data next month, which will show whether the British economy shrank from a second consecutive quarter in the three months through December. Two quarters of negative growth is one definition of a recession.
November’s expansion was driven by a 2% growth in administrative and support activities, with employment services growing 2.1%, the ONS said. Overall, service industries account for about 80% of the British economy.
Consumer-facing activities expanded 0.4% led by a 2.2% jump in food and beverage services as the soccer World Cup got underway.
Growth in the service sector offset a 0.2% decline in the output of production industries, the ONS said.
Manufacturing declined 0.5% in November and construction activity stagnated in the month.