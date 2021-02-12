Andy Haldane, chief economist for the Bank of England, said the rapid vaccination of people across the U.K. would ease COVID-19 restrictions and unleash an economic recovery.
“A decisive corner is about to be turned for the economy, too, with enormous amounts of pent-up financial energy waiting to be released, like a coiled spring,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail.
