The decision means the government will no longer support the use of fracking for shale gas extraction and fracking planning proposals will not be moved forward.
The government’s new position was announced at the start of what is expected to be a hard-fought campaign ahead of a Dec. 12 national election.
There had been considerable protests against fracking in recent years. Environmentalists praised the decision.
